Hawaiʻi Island police report a fire occurred on (September 9), at approximately 6:10 p.m., at a residence located on Nahelenani Street in Volcano.

The owner of the home has been identified as Kris Anderson, 64-years-old, who was airlifted to the Straub Burn Center in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries on (September 14).

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, and the victim was the homeowner.

The fire Battalion Chief determined that the fire was started by children playing with matches under the structure. The victim sustained injuries while re-entering structure to check to see if any children were still in the house.

