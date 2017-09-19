MEDIA RELEASE

A 45-year-old Keaʻau woman is charged with several drug offenses stemming from a sizeable seizure of black tar heroin and other drugs.

Officers and Detectives from the Area I Vice Section executed a search warrant this morning (September 19), at a residence in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. Investigators recovered 20.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 253.7 grams of marijuana and 286.1 grams of black tar heroin. The drugs have an estimated street value just under $80,000. Also recovered at the home was over $15,000 in U.S. currency.

Laurellee Corley of Hawaiian Paradise Park was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with second-degree promoting a dangerous drug, first-degree promoting a dangerous drug, second-degree promoting a detrimental drug, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug and three counts of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia.

She is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $17,575 bail pending her initial court appearance scheduled for (September 20), in South Hilo District Court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



