MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of three men wanted for outstanding felony bench warrants. These individuals have no known connection to each other; however, all have ties to the Puna District.

Gary Silva-Evangelista, a 26-year-old male described as 5-feet-9-inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

William Sutton, a 49-year-old male described as 5-feet-9-inches, 175 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Joyful Nais, a 34-year-old male described as 5-feet-7-inches, 205 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on these individuals to call Officer Kenneth Ishii at the Pahoa Police Station at (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



