On September 12, the U.S. Drought Monitor reported that 90.65 percent of the State was abnormally dry or drier. In Hawaii, deteriorating pastures and vegetation brought moderate drought conditions into southwest Kauai while below-normal rainfall on 1 to 3-month time scales led to abnormal dryness development on the lower Kona slopes on Hawaii Island. Moderate drought also expanded westward from Maui across Kaho’Olawe Island. In contrast, relatively heavy August rains led to the removal of moderate drought from western Lanai, and improvement to moderate drought in southwestern Maui. Finally, limited improvement to former severe dry and moderate dry conditions was noted on northeast parts of the Big Island. Complete information provided by the Drought Monitor can be found on their website at droughtmonitor.unl.edu. For the week ending on September 17, 2017, the state rainfall averaged 0.42 inches.

Hawaii County

The Waimea Irrigation Systems level at the Puukapu reservoir was marked at 48.00 feet (49.10 MG) as of Friday, September 15, 2017, up 1.75 feet from the previous Friday reading. The Puu Pulehu reservoir was marked at 18.50 feet (106.75 MG) on September 8, unchanged from the prior week. A mandatory ten percent conservation remained in effect.

The Honokaia Reservoir was at 8.00 feet (1.00 MG) as of September 15, same as the previous Friday reading.

The water level at the Paauilo reservoir was marked at 21.00 feet (10.00 MG) on September 15, same as the previous Friday reading. The Paauilo and Honokaia Reservoirs feed into the Lower Hamakua Irrigation System where no conservation measures were in effect.

Honolulu County

The Waimanalo Irrigation System water level was marked at 51.00 feet (40.36 MG) as of September 15, 2017, up 1.75 feet from the previous Friday reading. No conservation measures were in effect.

Maui County

The Molokai Irrigation System water level was marked at 30.50 feet on Friday, September 15, 2017, down 0.25 feet from the previous Friday reading. Conservation measures urged all non-homestead water users to cutback water consumption by ten percent.

The Waikamoi reservoir #1 water level was marked at 0.80 MG on Friday, September 15, 2017, unchanged from the previous Friday reading. The Waikamoi reservoir #2 water levels was marked at 2.90 MG on the same day, unchanged from the previous Friday reading. Each reservoir has a 15.00 MG capacity.

The Kahakapao reservoir #1 was marked at 41.70 MG on Friday, September 15, 2017, down 0.20 MG from the previous Friday reading. The Kahakapao reservoir #2 water levels was marked at 41.50 MG on the same day, down 0.20 MG from the previous Friday reading. Each reservoir has a 50.00 MG capacity.

The Piiholo reservoir was recorded at 37.10 MG on Friday, September 15, 2017, down 1.50 MG from the previous Friday reading. This reservoir has a capacity of 50.00 million gallons.

