Hawaii, HI, September 18- Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 10.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.36/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.60/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 54.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 27.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 40.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on September 18 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.82/g in 2016, $2.93/g in 2015, $4.24/g in 2014, $4.28/g in 2013 and $4.40/g in 2012.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.08/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.00/g.

Anchorage- $2.83/g, up 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.79/g.

Honolulu- $2.91/g, flat from last week’s $2.91/g.

“As we welcome back winter gasoline across most of the country, gasoline production has continued to recover after Harvey, leading much of the country to enjoy falling gasoline prices along with fall weather,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. “With refineries continuing to get back online and with demand cooling off from the summer months, we have more room to see the national average drop in the week ahead. In fact, this week could see some of the largest drops in gas prices in many months. It still will take time to completely heal from the issues Harvey and Irma left, particularly due to the large scale disruptions of fuel logistics and production, but improvement will continue both with lower retail prices and high refinery output.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

