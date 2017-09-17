MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Electric Light announces a scheduled power outage that will affect customers in North Kohala. The outage will be from 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, to 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.

This temporary outage is necessary to allow Hawai‘i Electric Light personnel to safely perform maintenance and upgrade equipment to improve system reliability. The affected communities are Hawi, Kapa‘au and Halaula, as well as customers along Kohala Mountain Road between mile marker 6 and mile marker 9.

Customers are advised to unplug sensitive equipment prior to the outage and to keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Those who depend on medication or life support equipment should make arrangements for a back-up power supply or transportation to a facility outside the affected area.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply (DWS) recommends that residents store enough water for their use for the night. DWS will set up a temporary spigot on a fire hydrant near the Ka‘auhuhu Transfer Station for the community’s use during the power outage.

Hawai‘i Electric Light regrets any disruption this outage could cause and thanks customers for their patience and understanding. If there are any questions or concerns, please call 969-6666.

