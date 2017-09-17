By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 3:28 a.m. alarm Sunday (Sept 17) to Blane’s Drive Inn at 150 Wiwoole Street in Hilo for a fire.

Upon arrival firefighters found that good samaritans had already put out the fire which was outside the takeout counter burning a 12 by 6 foot area. The good samaritans made the call for the fire department. They saw the fire and kicked in a door into Blane’s to get a fire extinguisher from the building and put the blaze out.

The building was ventilated of smoke and the scene was turned over to police and fire investigators. The cause of the fire appeared to be suspicious in nature. Damage was estimated to be about $14,400 with $625,000 saved in the fire. There were no injuries reported in the blaze.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



