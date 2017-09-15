MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police have located a 25-year-old Puna woman, who was wanted on a warrant of arrest and for questioning in a robbery investigation.

On (September 14), at 5:15 p.m., acting on a tip received from the public, officers assigned to the Criminal Investigation Section located Kandace Kehaulani Iaukea, and took her into custody without incident. Officers also located the 2011 Toyota Tacoma that had been reported stolen the day prior.

On (September 14), at 10:00 p.m., Iaukea was charged with first degree robbery, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first degree terroristic threatening and contempt of court. Iaukea is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $61,000 bail pending her initial appearance in South Hilo District Court this afternoon.

Hawaii island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating Leroy Daniel Kekaula Castro III for an outstanding warrant of arrest and for questioning regarding this robbery investigation.

Leroy Daniel Kekaula Castro III, described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Castro III is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

The public is advised not to approach Castro III who police consider to be armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Aaron Carvalho at 961-2272 or aaron.carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

