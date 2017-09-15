MEDIA RELEASE

This is an Emergency Water Restriction Notice for North Kona District customers for 7:30 a.m., Friday, September 15, 2017.

The North Kona Water Restriction remains in effect. ALL residents in North Kona must continue to restrict water use to health and safety needs (drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes). Civil Defense and the Department of Water Supply sincerely appreciates your efforts.

Repairs to the deepwells remain a top priority for the Department. For more information, go to www.hawaiidws.org and click on the link on the front page. Water tankers and drinking water stations are now situated within the affected area for the public’s use.

Due to your efforts to restrict water use, water levels in the tanks have remained stable. Therefore, limited hand watering of precious plants is now allowed. All other irrigation is prohibited.

To report any observed wasteful use of water, call 961-8790.

