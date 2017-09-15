MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines is recruiting flight attendants, pilots and mechanics as it prepares to welcome a new fleet of 18 narrow-body A321neo aircraft that will herald a major expansion phase for Hawai‘i’s largest and longest-serving carrier. Hawaiian will also soon take delivery of its 24th wide-body A330 aircraft and open the doors to a new cargo and maintenance facility at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Hawaiian will be conducting interviews this fall and early 2018 for flight attendant candidates who would begin training in January, February and April. As Hawaiian continues to grow internationally, it is also seeking bilingual flight attendant candidates who are proficient in Japanese, Korean, Mandarin or Cantonese.

Applications for flight attendant and mechanic positions are currently being accepted and pilot applications open on Oct. 12.

See full recruitment schedule below:

Flight Attendants

Application period: Sept. 6 – Nov. 30

Interview period: Oct. 28-29, Nov. 2-3 & 29-30, Dec. 2-3, Jan. 20-21 & 23-24

For more information, please visit Flight Attendant Recruitment and apply at our Careers page (select Requisition #17-1341 to apply for the standard position or Requisition #17-1342 to apply for the Language Qualified position).

Mechanics

Application period: Sept. 11 through 2018

Interview period: Mid-Nov. 2017

Apply at our Careers page (select Requisition #17-1354 for our Honolulu based positions or Requisition #17-1385 for our Oakland based positions).

Pilots

Application period: Oct. 12-27

Interview period: Early Dec. 2017 – Jan. 2018

In March, Hawaiian added an A321neo simulator to its corporate headquarters training facility to prepare pilots for the new fleet, which will allow the airline to expand its U.S. West Coast presence. The first A321neos are expected to arrive by the end of the year, and Hawaiian recently announced the aircraft will be operated on three new non-stop daily routes early next year: Portland-Maui; Oakland-Kaua‘i; and Los Angeles-Kona.

