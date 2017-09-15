 

   

Categorized | News

Hawaii Island lane closures for the weekend of September 15-17, 2017

Posted on September 15, 2017. Tags:

MEDIA RELEASE

PLEASE NOTE:
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice.
All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)
Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6448.4673  chart+19.3833
S&P 5002500.23  chart+4.61
AAPL159.88  chart+1.60
FB171.64  chart+0.68
GOOG920.29  chart-4.82
INTC37.00  chart+0.52
MSFT75.31  chart+0.54
ORCL48.74  chart-4.05
QCOM52.19  chart+0.71
ALEX44.80  chart-0.20
BOH78.69  chart+0.87
BRN1.80  chart-0.08
BYD26.09  chart-0.07
CAGU0.25  chart+0.00
CPF29.36  chart+0.14
CYAN4.55  chart+0.00
HA40.25  chart-0.70
HCOM29.38  chart-0.29
HE33.72  chart-0.10
MLP13.50  chart-0.05
MRPI0.002  chart+0.000
NNUTU2.18  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK29.56  chart-0.28
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 15, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: