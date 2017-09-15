MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works and its contractor T&T Electric, Inc. will be repairing the curb ramps at the Keawe Street and Haili Street intersection and the Keawe Street and Kalākaua Street intersection beginning on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 and should be completed by Friday, September 22, 2017, weather and construction conditions permitting. The Contractor’s working hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The intersections will remain open while repair work is being done. Motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

