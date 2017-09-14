MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 31-year-old Puna man and a 25-year-old Puna woman, both wanted for outstanding arrest warrants of arrest in addition to questioning in an unrelated robbery investigation being conducted by detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigation Section.

Early yesterday morning (September 13), the victim reported his vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Tacoma bearing Hawai’i license plates HMF-880, being stolen. During the incident, one of the suspects was reported to have brandished a machete. The victim was forced out of his vehicle on Ahuna Street in Hilo prior to the responsible parties leaving the area in his truck.

Leroy Daniel Kekaula Castro III is described as 5-feet-7-inches, 150 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas.

Kandace Kehaulani Iaukea is described as 5-feet7-inches, 155 pounds, brown eyes and black hair with a star-type tattoo on the back of both hands and tattoos to both forearms. She is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas also.

The public is advised not to approach either Castro or Iaukea who police consider to be armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Aaron Carvalho at 961-2272 or aaron.carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

