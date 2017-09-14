 

   

Categorized | News, Weather

Heavy rains spur flood advisory for Kona

Posted on September 14, 2017. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Message: National Weather Service reports heavy and persistent rainfall from Keahole Point to Holualoa in Kona. A flood advisory is now in effect through this evening for Kailua-Kona, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, and Honalo.

Police Department reports some ponding is occuring on roadways within the affected area. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and be alert.

Thank you. Have a safe afternoon and evening. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

NWS Infrared Satellite Image Loop

NWS Infrared Satellite Image Loop


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6429.0840  chart-31.1040
S&P 5002495.62  chart-2.75
AAPL158.20  chart-1.45
FB170.97  chart-2.08
GOOG925.00  chart-10.09
INTC36.47  chart+0.14
MSFT74.76  chart-0.45
ORCL52.86  chart+0.06
QCOM51.47  chart+0.46
ALEX45.04  chart+0.06
BOH77.87  chart-0.67
BRN1.78  chart-0.10
BYD26.20  chart-0.17
CAGU0.25  chart+0.00
CPF29.22  chart-0.28
CYAN4.61  chart+0.01
HA40.95  chart-0.30
HCOM29.87  chart+0.38
HE33.83  chart+0.09
MLP13.55  chart+0.35
MRPI0.002  chart+0.000
NNUTU2.18  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK29.84  chart-0.11
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 14, 2017 / 5:15 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: