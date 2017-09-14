MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Message: National Weather Service reports heavy and persistent rainfall from Keahole Point to Holualoa in Kona. A flood advisory is now in effect through this evening for Kailua-Kona, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, and Honalo.

Police Department reports some ponding is occuring on roadways within the affected area. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and be alert.

Thank you. Have a safe afternoon and evening. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

