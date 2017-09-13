MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 28-year-old Puna man wanted on an outstanding bench warrant and questioning in an unrelated assault investigation.

Police are seeking Daniel S.K. Valente-Akau, described as 5-feet-6-inches, 190 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair with a large tribal tattoo below his right elbow, and the word “Kapena” in large print running down the outside of the top portion of his right arm above the tribal tattoo. He has no known permanent address but frequents the Puna area.

Police ask anyone with information on Valente-Akau’s whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Christopher Ragasa at (808) 961-8883 or by email at Christopher.ragasa@hawaiicount….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



