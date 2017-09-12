MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 4, 2017, through September 10, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 36 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 800 DUI arrests compared with 741 during the same period last year, an increase of 8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 8 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 12 180 Puna 11 191 Ka‘ū 0 7 Kona 11 366 South Kohala 1 44 North Kohala 1 1 Island Total 36 800

There have been 909 major accidents so far this year compared with 977 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 17 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 41.2 percent for fatal crashes, and 30 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

