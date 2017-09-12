 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of September 4-10, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of September 4, 2017, through September 10, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 36 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 800 DUI arrests compared with 741 during the same period last year, an increase of 8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total	 Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0	8
North Hilo	0	3
South Hilo	12	180
Puna    	11	191
Ka‘ū    	0	7
Kona    	11	366
South Kohala	1	44
North Kohala	1	1
Island Total	36	800

There have been 909 major accidents so far this year compared with 977 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 17 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 20 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 41.2 percent for fatal crashes, and 30 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide


