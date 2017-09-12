 

   

Military to convoy from PTA to Kawaihae Sept 13-16, 2017

MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i —Soldiers are scheduled to convoy from Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) to Kawaihae Docks Sept. 13-16. The convoys are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The convoy will be escorted by marked vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by phone call to either (808) 969-2411 or (808) 824-1474.


