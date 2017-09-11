MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old Hilo man wanted for a warrant of arrest and questioning in an assault investigation.

Wayne Eric Alfred Gonsalves, Jr., described as 5-feet-9-inches, 210 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair with a small star-type tattoo on the back of his left hand between his wrist and thumb. Gonsalves has no known permanent address but frequents the Hilo area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

