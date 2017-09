MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police report that Sean Kaiolanikanoaka Ah Nee turned himself in at the Hilo Police Station on Tuesday morning (August 29).

He was wanted in connection with outstanding warrants, and questioning regarding an unrelated assault investigation which occurred in Hilo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email