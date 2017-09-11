By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 5:02 a.m. alarm Monday (Sept 11) to Diamond Auto Workz at 73-4156 Hulikoa Drive for a structure fire.

Fire companies from Kailua-Kona, Makalei, Keauhou, South Kohala and a Battalion Chief from Waikoloa worked to extinguish the structure fire at Diamond Auto Workz in the Kohanaiki industrial area. Upon arrival firefighters found one bay of a five-bay metal warehouse engulfed in flames with fire spreading to two adjoining bays. Crews had the fire under control by 5:55 a.m. and it was declared out at 6:30 a.m.

The business has vehicle towing, storage, trailer sales and a restoration services at the site. The contents of three bays were destroyed, two bays were saved from the fire but the building suffered significant structural damage.

There were no injuries reported in the blaze. Social media posts indicate a vehicle was stolen from the business and the fire started after the theft. The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the fire department. The total loss in the fire is estimated to be $900,000 with $450,000 saved by firefighting efforts.

