By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 5:28 a.m. alarm Sunday (Sept 10) to the Kauhale Olu Apartments on Kumula Street in Pepeekeo for a structure fire in Building J.

Firefighters arrived to find the two apartments upstairs in the four unit building being gutted by flames. Crews worked to prevent the spread of the fire to the lower units.

Firefighters fought the fire from the outside until it was safe to go inside to continue extinguishing the blaze. Crews used a thermal camera to search each unit for hotspots and any people.

All residents were able to get out of the building with eight people being treated and transported to Hilo Medical Center.

The building suffered severe fire and water damage. Fire crews assisted residents of the ground floor units in salvaging personal items from the building. The Red Cross was on scene to assist the displaced residents for needs of food, clothing and shelter.

The cause of the fire was determined to be due to be an accident due to unattended cooking. The roadway fronting the apartment building was closed due to emergency vehicles fighting the fire.

