By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:15 p.m. alarm Saturday (Sept 9) to 11-3896 Nahelenani Street in Volcano for a structure fire.

Firefighters found a single-story single family home engulfed in flames. The three residents, a man and two children were able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived. The man suffered burns trying to put the fire out and was taken to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition. The boy and girl appears to be okay but were taken to Hilo Medical Center for evaluation.

Crews had the fire under control by 6:40 p.m. and it was declared out at 8:45 p.m.

The home was declared a total loss at $80,000. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

