 

   

Categorized | News

Fire destroys home in Volcano Saturday (Sept 9)

Posted on September 10, 2017. Tags: ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 6:15 p.m. alarm Saturday (Sept 9) to 11-3896 Nahelenani Street in Volcano for a structure fire.

Firefighters found a single-story single family home engulfed in flames. The three residents, a man and two children were able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived. The man suffered burns trying to put the fire out and was taken to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition. The boy and girl appears to be okay but were taken to Hilo Medical Center for evaluation.

Crews had the fire under control by 6:40 p.m. and it was declared out at 8:45 p.m.

The home was declared a total loss at $80,000. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

Photos on flickr

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ6428.7495  chart+68.5581
S&P 5002485.84  chart+24.41
AAPL161.47  chart+2.84
FB173.0706  chart+2.1206
GOOG931.77  chart+5.27
INTC35.94  chart+0.75
MSFT74.66  chart+0.68
ORCL52.36  chart+0.78
QCOM50.4454  chart+0.8054
ALEX45.405  chart+0.295
BOH76.92  chart+1.39
BRN1.7504  chart+0.0204
BYD26.86  chart+0.22
CAGU0.50  chart+0.00
CPF28.71  chart+0.61
CYAN4.65  chart-0.05
HA40.325  chart+0.825
HCOM29.70  chart-0.16
HE34.50  chart+0.37
MLP12.55  chart-0.30
MRPI0.002  chart+0.001
NNUTU2.20  chart+0.00
PLFF0.02  chart+0.00
TBNK30.085  chart+0.415
TSO99.53  chart+1.66
Sep 11, 2017 / 12:22 pm

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: