MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be upgrading the controller for the traffic signals at the Kanoelehua Ave. / Kāwili St. Intersection and Ainaola Dr. / Haihai St. Intersection on Saturday, September 9, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

The impact will be minimal to traffic flow as generators will be operating the controller cabinet when HELCO power is disconnected from the main electrical power circuits.

Special off-duty police officers will be in the area to facilitate traffic movement. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



