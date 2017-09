THE TSUNAMI FORECAST IS UNCHANGED IN THIS MESSAGE. PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS --------------------------------- * MAGNITUDE 8.2 * ORIGIN TIME 0449 UTC SEP 8 2017 * COORDINATES 14.9 NORTH 94.0 WEST * DEPTH 33 KM / 20 MILES * LOCATION OFF THE COAST OF CHIAPAS MEXICO EVALUATION ---------- * AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 8.2 OCCURRED OFF THE COAST OF CHIAPAS, MEXICO AT 0449 UTC ON FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 8 2017. * TSUNAMI WAVES HAVE BEEN OBSERVED. * BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA... HAZARDOUS TSUNAMI WAVES ARE FORECAST FOR SOME COASTS. TSUNAMI THREAT FORECAST ----------------------- * TSUNAMI WAVES REACHING MORE THAN 3 METERS ABOVE THE TIDE LEVEL ARE POSSIBLE ALONG SOME COASTS OF MEXICO. * TSUNAMI WAVES REACHING 0.3 TO 1 METERS ABOVE THE TIDE LEVEL ARE POSSIBLE FOR SOME COASTS OF AMERICAN SAMOA... ANTARCTICA... COOK ISLANDS... ECUADOR... EL SALVADOR... FIJI... FRENCH POLYNESIA... GUATEMALA... KIRIBATI... NEW ZEALAND... SAMOA... TOKELAU... TUVALU... VANUATU... AND WALLIS AND FUTUNA. * TSUNAMI WAVES ARE FORECAST TO BE LESS THAN 0.3 METERS ABOVE THE TIDE LEVEL FOR THE COASTS OF AUSTRALIA... CHILE... CHINA... CHUUK... COLOMBIA... COSTA RICA... GUAM... HAWAII... HONDURAS... HOWLAND AND BAKER... INDONESIA... JAPAN... JARVIS ISLAND... JOHNSTON ATOLL... KERMADEC ISLANDS... KOSRAE... MALAYSIA... MARSHALL ISLANDS... MIDWAY ISLAND... NAURU... NEW CALEDONIA... NICARAGUA... NIUE... NORTHERN MARIANAS... NORTHWESTERN HAWAIIAN ISLANDS... PALAU... PALMYRA ISLAND... PANAMA... PAPUA NEW GUINEA... PERU... PHILIPPINES... PITCAIRN ISLANDS... POHNPEI... RUSSIA... SOLOMON ISLANDS... TAIWAN... TONGA... VIETNAM... WAKE ISLAND... AND YAP. * ACTUAL AMPLITUDES AT THE COAST MAY VARY FROM FORECAST AMPLITUDES DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES IN THE FORECAST AND LOCAL FEATURES. IN PARTICULAR MAXIMUM TSUNAMI AMPLITUDES ON ATOLLS AND AT LOCATIONS WITH FRINGING OR BARRIER REEFS WILL LIKELY BE MUCH SMALLER THAN THE FORECAST INDICATES. * FOR OTHER AREAS COVERED BY THIS PRODUCT A FORECAST HAS NOT YET BEEN COMPUTED. THE FORECAST WILL BE EXPANDED IF NECESSARY IN SUBSEQUENT PRODUCTS. RECOMMENDED ACTIONS ------------------- * GOVERNMENT AGENCIES RESPONSIBLE FOR THREATENED COASTAL AREAS SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO INFORM AND INSTRUCT ANY COASTAL POPULATIONS AT RISK IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR OWN EVALUATION... PROCEDURES AND THE LEVEL OF THREAT. * PERSONS LOCATED IN THREATENED COASTAL AREAS SHOULD STAY ALERT FOR INFORMATION AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS FROM NATIONAL AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES. ESTIMATED TIMES OF ARRIVAL -------------------------- * ESTIMATED TIMES OF ARRIVAL -ETA- OF THE INITIAL TSUNAMI WAVE FOR PLACES WITHIN THREATENED REGIONS ARE GIVEN BELOW. ACTUAL ARRIVAL TIMES MAY DIFFER AND THE INITIAL WAVE MAY NOT BE THE LARGEST. A TSUNAMI IS A SERIES OF WAVES AND THE TIME BETWEEN WAVES CAN BE FIVE MINUTES TO ONE HOUR. LOCATION REGION COORDINATES ETA(UTC) ------------------------------------------------------------ PUERTO MADERO MEXICO 14.8N 92.5W 0548 09/08 SALINA CRUZ MEXICO 16.5N 95.2W 0551 09/08 ACAPULCO MEXICO 16.9N 99.9W 0552 09/08 SIPICATE GUATEMALA 13.9N 91.2W 0604 09/08 ACAJUTLA EL SALVADOR 13.6N 89.8W 0610 09/08 LAZARO CARDENAS MEXICO 17.9N 102.2W 0619 09/08 BALTRA ISLAND ECUADOR 0.5S 90.3W 0804 09/08 HIVA OA FRENCH POLYNESIA 10.0S 139.0W 1248 09/08 CHRISTMAS ISLAN KIRIBATI 2.0N 157.5W 1422 09/08 MALDEN ISLAND KIRIBATI 3.9S 154.9W 1426 09/08 FLINT ISLAND KIRIBATI 11.4S 151.8W 1426 09/08 PAPEETE FRENCH POLYNESIA 17.5S 149.6W 1450 09/08 RAPA ITI FRENCH POLYNESIA 27.6S 144.3W 1502 09/08 PENRYN ISLAND COOK ISLANDS 8.9S 157.8W 1505 09/08 TUBUAI FRENCH POLYNESIA 23.3S 149.5W 1510 09/08 RAROTONGA COOK ISLANDS 21.2S 159.8W 1609 09/08 PUKAPUKA ISLAND COOK ISLANDS 10.8S 165.9W 1619 09/08 NUKUNONU ISLAND TOKELAU 9.2S 171.8W 1652 09/08 PAGO PAGO AMERICAN SAMOA 14.3S 170.7W 1705 09/08 APIA SAMOA 13.8S 171.8W 1714 09/08 WALLIS ISLAND WALLIS AND FUTUN 13.3S 176.3W 1746 09/08 FUNAFUTI ISLAND TUVALU 7.9S 178.5E 1751 09/08 FUTUNA ISLAND WALLIS AND FUTUN 14.3S 178.2W 1812 09/08 TARAWA ISLAND KIRIBATI 1.5N 173.0E 1832 09/08 SUVA FIJI 18.1S 178.4E 1915 09/08 KAINGAROA CHATH NEW ZEALAND 43.7S 176.3W 1955 09/08 WAITANGI CHATHA NEW ZEALAND 43.9S 176.6W 1957 09/08 ESPERITU SANTO VANUATU 15.1S 167.3E 1959 09/08 ANATOM ISLAND VANUATU 20.2S 169.9E 2020 09/08 CAPE ADARE ANTARCTICA 71.0S 170.0E 2155 09/08 POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * A TSUNAMI IS A SERIES OF WAVES. THE TIME BETWEEN WAVE CRESTS CAN VARY FROM 5 MINUTES TO AN HOUR. THE HAZARD MAY PERSIST FOR MANY HOURS OR LONGER AFTER THE INITIAL WAVE. * IMPACTS CAN VARY SIGNIFICANTLY FROM ONE SECTION OF COAST TO THE NEXT DUE TO LOCAL BATHYMETRY AND THE SHAPE AND ELEVATION OF THE SHORELINE. * IMPACTS CAN ALSO VARY DEPENDING UPON THE STATE OF THE TIDE AT THE TIME OF THE MAXIMUM TSUNAMI WAVES. * PERSONS CAUGHT IN THE WATER OF A TSUNAMI MAY DROWN... BE CRUSHED BY DEBRIS IN THE WATER... OR BE SWEPT OUT TO SEA. TSUNAMI OBSERVATIONS -------------------- * THE FOLLOWING ARE TSUNAMI WAVE OBSERVATIONS FROM COASTAL AND/OR DEEP-OCEAN SEA LEVEL GAUGES AT THE INDICATED LOCATIONS. THE MAXIMUM TSUNAMI HEIGHT IS MEASURED WITH RESPECT TO THE NORMAL TIDE LEVEL. GAUGE TIME OF MAXIMUM WAVE COORDINATES MEASURE TSUNAMI PERIOD GAUGE LOCATION LAT LON (UTC) HEIGHT (MIN) ------------------------------------------------------------- SALINA CRUZ MX 16.2N 95.2W 0541 0.48M/ 1.6FT 20 PURETO ANGEL MX 15.7N 96.5W 0517 0.29M/ 1.0FT 24 HUATULCO MX 15.8N 96.1W 0514 0.69M/ 2.3FT 12 NEXT UPDATE AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION -------------------------------------- * THE NEXT MESSAGE WILL BE ISSUED IN ONE HOUR... OR SOONER IF THE SITUATION WARRANTS. * AUTHORITATIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EARTHQUAKE FROM THE U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY CAN BE FOUND ON THE INTERNET AT EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV/EARTHQUAKES -ALL LOWER CASE-. * FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THIS EVENT MAY BE FOUND AT PTWC.WEATHER.GOV AND AT WWW.TSUNAMI.GOV. * COASTAL REGIONS OF HAWAII... AMERICAN SAMOA... GUAM... AND CNMI SHOULD REFER TO PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES SPECIFICALLY FOR THOSE PLACES THAT CAN BE FOUND AT PTWC.WEATHER.GOV. * COASTAL REGIONS OF CALIFORNIA... OREGON... WASHINGTON... BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALASKA SHOULD ONLY REFER TO U.S. NATIONAL TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES THAT CAN BE FOUND AT NTWC.ARH.NOAA.GOV.

