The Kona Crime Prevention Committee has recognized Officer Coley Rowe as the “Officer of the Month” for September 2017.

On (June 30), at around 5 p.m., Hawaiʻi Fire Department Rescue personnel reported that a man had been observed sitting on the rooftop of a Kona-area Harbor building for a few hours and had threatened to jump off. He also threatened harm on anyone who would try to stop him. Compounding this was an event scheduled at the building that had now drawn about 100-200 people.

After HFD Rescue and Police personnel attempted to convince the man to come down, it became apparent that the man was being very uncooperative and was not going to come down. Police and Fire personnel were concerned for the man’s safety, as well as the safety of the many people at the event.

At one point, Officer Coley Rowe volunteered to climb on to the rooftop and attempt to talk the man down. After receiving instructions to not engage physically with this person, Officer Rowe climbed up and placed himself in a non-threatening position that allowed him to safely communicate with the man.

Officer Rowe was able to establish a dialogue with the man, and after talking with him for about 30 minutes, the man reached his hand out to Officer Rowe for help. Officer Rowe assisted the man off of the roof to waiting Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel. The man was transported and admitted to the Kona Community Hospital.

Officer Rowe’s actions resulted in a peaceful and injury free resolution to this tense and unpredictable situation.

Officer Rowe is a 9-year veteran of the Hawai‘i Police Department.

