MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a female who is suspected of stealing a black LG brand cellular telephone.

The victim reported that she forgot her phone on a counter at the Kailua-Kona Walmart store on (August 15).

After reviewing video surveillance, it appears as if the unidentified woman picks up and conceals the victim’s phone.

The suspect is described as Caucasian/Hispanic, aged 35-40, 5-feet-four-inches, 140 pounds, long brown hair, and has a tattoo near or on her neck.

Police ask anyone with information on this suspect to call Officer Bradden Kimura of Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646 Ext. 253. Callers may also call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to any caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

