MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of August 28, 2017, through September 3, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 764 DUI arrests compared with 713 during the same period last year, an increase of 7.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 8 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 5 168 Puna 7 180 Ka‘ū 0 7 Kona 6 355 South Kohala 2 43 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 20 764

There have been 886 major accidents so far this year compared with 953 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7 percent.

To date, there were 24 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 26 fatalities, compared with 16 fatal crashes (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 19 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 50 percent for fatal crashes, and 36.8 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

