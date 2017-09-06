MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for 73-year-old Robert Mellard.

He was last seen on Tuesday morning (September 5).

He is described as 5-feet-eleven-inches, 165 pounds, hazel eyes and shoulder length brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, tan shorts with a black backpack.

Mellard is known to frequent the Lanihau Shopping Center area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Brian Beckwith at Kona Patrol at (808) 326-4646 ext. 296 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

