MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i Island police are searching for a 32-year-old Hilo woman who was reported missing.

Luci Palik was last seen on Tuesday (August 29), at about 1:00 p.m., in Hilo.

She is described as Micronesian about 5-feet-five, 140 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder length brown hair and a medium complexion wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans pants.

She may be in the Hilo or Puna area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo or (808) 329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



