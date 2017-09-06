MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will temporarily change the access route into Kailua Park, also known as Old Kona Airport Park, from Wednesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 12, 2017, to accommodate the E.K. Fernandez Big Island Fair 2017.

During this period, vehicular traffic entering Kailua Park will be diverted to the beach access road located at the north end of Kuakini Highway. The Department of Parks and Recreation reminds all motorists not to exceed the road’s five mile per hour speed limit, which will be in effect until normal traffic patterns are reinstated in the morning of Tuesday, September 12.

Signs will be posted to inform motorists of the routing change and affected dates.

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the public for its understanding while it implements the temporary routing change aimed at protecting park users, fair attendees and fair operators, who will be setting up and disassembling carnival rides.

For more information, please call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.

