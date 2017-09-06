MEDIA RELEASE

A Keaʻau man is charged with additional drug offenses.

Stemming from a continuing investigation into methamphetamine distribution in East Hawaii, Samuel Lagunas of Keaʻau has been charged with additional drug offenses.

Using information obtained from their investigation Officers from the Area I Vice Section, Criminal Investigation Section, Criminal Intelligence Unit, and Hilo Community Policing set up surveillance at a Hilo area strip mall on Thursday, (August 31).

A search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle led to the discovery of 402.8 grams (14 ounces) of crystal methamphetamine. The drugs, in this case, packaged for distribution, carry an estimated street value of just over $60,000.

On Friday, (September 1), Lagunas was charged with various drug offenses and his bail was set at $100,000.

Further investigation by Area I Vice Section Officers led to the discovery of a storage unit used by Lagunas. A search warrant was drafted and a search conducted on the unit located on Railroad Avenue in Hilo. Vice Officers discovered an additional 456.2 grams (one pound) of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of just over $68,000.

Lagunas was charged (September 5), with an additional count of first degree promoting a dangerous drug, attempted first degree promoting a dangerous drug and prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at an additional $100,000 and he is currently being held at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center following his Court appearance for the initial charges as well as initial court appearance on these additional charges scheduled for (September 6), in South Hilo District Court.

