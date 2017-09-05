MEDIA RELEASE

A 21-year old Kamuela woman died following a 2-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon (September 2), in Honomū.

Her name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of her family.

Responding to a 1:57 p.m., call, police determined that a 2004 Honda sport-utility vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 19, near the Honomū Transfer Station Road and crossed a center line and collided with a 2005 Peterbilt tanker truck that was traveling southbound.

The woman, who died, the front seat passenger in the sport-utility vehicle, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.

The driver of the sport-utility vehicle, a 23-year old Kamuela man, and the rear seat passenger, a 3-year old child who was buckled up in a car seat, were treated for their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a 54-year old Hilo man, was transported to the Hilo Medical Center in stable condition for treatment of his injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

The roadway was closed due to a fuel leak from the tanker truck, and the roadway was reopened at approximately 10:30 a.m., Monday morning (September 4).

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2329. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 26th traffic fatality this year compared with 17 at this time last year.

