MEDIA RELEASE

Jack’s Diving Locker is donating one free tank rental per diver and 1/2 off rental gear for divers participating in the annual International Coastal Clean Up Day to clean up Kailua Pier 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Kailua Bay pier in Kona.

For a free reservationa and more information: www.jacksdivinglocker.com

