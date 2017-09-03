MEDIA RELEASE

UPDATED (1 p.m. on 9/3/2017)

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) in the area of Honomu remains closed. Northbound traffic will be re-routed from Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) via Honomu Road and returning to Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) at the Honomu transfer station road.

Southbound traffic is being re-routed from Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) onto the Old Mamalahoa Highway from the Honomu transfer station road and returning to Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19).

No large trucks will be permitted onto the detour and must use alternate routes.

Update at 11:45 a.m., September 3, 2017

Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) in the area of Honomu remains closed due to an earlier traffic collision involving a fuel truck/tanker fire.

Vehicles Northbound on Route 19 will be re-routed onto the Old Mamalahoa Highway in Pepeekeo. Vehicles Southbound on Route 19 will be re-routed onto the Old Mamalahoa Highway from the Honomu transfer station road.

No large trucks will be permitted onto the detour and must use alternate routes.

Please drive with caution through the detour.

The road closure will remain in effect for the duration of the day and will likely extend into Monday (Sept 4).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



