By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:56 p.m. alarm Saturday (Sept 2) to the 13 Mile Marker of Mamalahoa Highway (Route 19) in Honomu for a head on crash between an SUV and propane tanker.

The propane tanker ended up upside-down with the cab on fire. The driver of the tanker was able to get out and was taken via medic unit to Hilo Medical Center. The SUV had four passengers, a woman in her 30s died at the scene of the crash, three other passengers were taken to Hilo Medical Center in various conditions.

About 1,750 gallons of liquid propane was aboard the tanker truck which was venting and on fire. The fire was reported to still be burning as of 10 p.m. Sunday (Sept 3). The tanker is being cooled by water applied by firefighters. Hawaii Gas company, firefighters and Hazmat crews were on scene.

Traffic has been detoured to Old Mamalahoa highway in Honomu mauka of the crash scene.

