 

   

Categorized | News

Fire burns bedroom in Hilo home Friday (Sept 1)

Posted on September 2, 2017. Tags: ,

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 5:14 p.m. alarm Friday (Sept 1) to 11 Kanoelani Street in Hilo for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in the bedroom in a single story 20-by-40 foot duplex. Crews had the fire under control by 5:42 p.m. and it was declared out at 6:24 p.m.

Two people escaped the blaze. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross was on scene to assist those displaced by the blaze.


