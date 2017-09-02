MEDIA RELEASE

Amid water restrictions in North Kona, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has temporarily suspended mulch loading fees at the Kealakehe Transfer Station, in hopes of encouraging the public to mulch their plants to save water.

DEM has directed its contractor, Hawaiian Earth Recycling, to provide free mulch loading services through October 31, 2017. As always, the free mulch is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Mulch loading hours at the facility’s Mulch Public Pick-up Area are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawaiian Earth Recycling will load mulch into your truck and or trailer at no cost to you. You may also self-load your vehicle if you only want a small load of mulch.

Mulching boosts water retention in the soil while conserving water. Mulch provides moisture while nurturing plants and trees, and it delivers natural nutrients that dramatically improve soil productivity.

For questions, directions, availability, please call Hawaiian Earth Recycling at (808) 935-2277 and for more recycling information visit the County of Hawaii’s Hawaiizerowaste.org website at www.hawaiizerowaste.org.

