MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i is pleased to announce that Governor David Ige and the State Department of Transportation have committed $19.5 million in federal (STIP) funds for the Māmalahoa Highway widening project in Waimea.

The current cost of the project is approximately $25 million, and the grant of $19.5 million in Federal Highway Administration Funds will be matched with a required 20%, or approximately $5 million, to be contributed by the County.

This initiative is the result of a coordinated efforts between the Federal Highway Administration, State Department of Transportation, Department of Land and Natural Resources, the County of Hawai’i and other project agencies.

“This is such an important project to improve the traffic flow and safety of the area, not only for vehicles, but for pedestrians and bicyclists as well,” said Mayor Harry Kim.

“This would not have happened without the personal help of the State DOT’s Ed Sniffen and the Governor.”

For further information, please contact Barett Otani at the Department of Public Works at 961-8787.

