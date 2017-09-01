MEDIA RELEASE

After a nearly month long investigation into crystal methamphetamine distribution in East Hawaiʻi, a 53-year-old Keaʻau man has been arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

Using information from a confidential informant, Officers from the Area I Vice Section, Criminal Investigation Section, Criminal Intelligence Unit and Hilo Community Policing, set up surveillance at a Hilo area strip mall (August 31).

Officers from the Area I Vice section then made contact with Samuel Lagunas of Keaʻau seated in a vehicle in the parking lot. A screening was done on the vehicle using a narcotics detection canine, and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

A search warrant led to the search of the suspect’s vehicle where 402.8 grams (14 ounces) of crystal methamphetamine was discovered. The drugs, in this case, packaged for distribution, carry an approximate street value of just over $60,000.

Lagunas was charged with two counts of first degree promoting a dangerous drug and prohibited acts relating to drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $100,000 bail pending his initial appearance in South Hilo District Court (September 1).

