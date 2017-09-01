MEDIA RELEASE

The Trustees of the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust (“Trust”) have announced that following the retirement of Trustee Pete Moynahan, the beneficiary organizations of the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust have appointed Michael K. Fujimoto to be a Trustee effective September 1, 2017.

Fujimoto has a long record of service to the community in addition to being CEO of HPM Building Supply. He has served on the Boards of North Hawaii Community Hospital, Hawaii Preparatory Academy, and Parker Ranch, Inc. among other entities.

In 1992, prior to his death, Richard Smart established the Trust to support health care, educational and charitable purposed and programs of the charitable organizations specified in the Trust center around the Kamuela area. The designated beneficiaries of the Trust are the North Hawaii Community Hospital, Inc., Hawaii Preparatory Academy, Parker School and the Hawaii Community Foundation (Richard Smart Fund).

