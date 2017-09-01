MEDIA RELEASE

As summer draws to a close and Labor Day weekend beckons for outdoor activities, the Department of Land and Natural Resources wants to encourage everyone, especially those with pets, to practice safe fun in the sun. Help protect our natural environment and always properly dispose of any trash on land and sea.

Some helpful tips and rule reminders:

When going to the beach:

Use reef-safe sunscreen to help protect our coral reefs from harmful chemicals (see vimeo.com/180382413 )

Bonfires are always prohibited due to fire hazard, danger from leftover pallet nails, and harmful impact to marine life.

Enjoying a boating/kayaking outing:

Be aware of any ocean/weather advisories; carry required safety equipment and vessel registration. See dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/boating-….

The no alcohol rule will be in effect at the Kaneohe sandbar Ahu O Laka

Be aware: alcoholic beverages have a far more powerful effect on you when out in the sun, wind, and waves. Designate a driver. Post a lookout. Save a life.

Respect wildlife and keep your distance at offshore wildlife sanctuaries.

Report injured monk seals to the 24-hour NOAA Marine Mammal Hotline at 1-888-2156-9840; entangled turtles to 1-808-725-5730.

Camping by permit only at authorized camp grounds:

No camping is allowed at Kaena State Park-Makua Beach Section

Large groups and amplified music require permits from Division of State Parks.

Safety on the trail

Keep pets on leash; be aware hunters with dogs may be on trail

If you’re hiking with your dog, bring plenty of water. Veterinarians have reported two dogs in the last 10 days that died from heat stroke due to dehydration while hiking

Keep to maintained trails; See the Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program page hawaiitrails.org/trails/#/

Avoid unmaintained trails promoted on social media.

Report any violations of natural resources laws via the DLNRTip411 app, which is available for download at no cost via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or at dlnr.hawaii.gov/docare. Or call the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOARE) Statewide Hotline, 643-DLNR or 643-3567

