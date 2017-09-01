MEDIA RELEASE

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife will conduct an ungulate control program at Puu Waawaa Mauka (above Mamalahoa Highway), during three consecutive weekends in September: Labor Day weekend Sept. 2-4, Sept. 9 and 10, and Sept. 16 and 17. During these dates hiking will not be permitted.

The Puu Waawaa Mauka ungulate control will be a non-typical ram and feral goat hunt, and will take place concurrently with the Makai muzzleloader season (following the Makai archery season, including State holidays).

The bag limit will be one (1) non-typical ram and two (2) goats (either sex) per hunter per day. During this program, the whole carcasses (entrails can be cleaned, but with attached genitalia on carcass) need to be inspected at checkout. For safety purposes, a maximum of 30 permittees will be allowed per day. Hunters interested in participating on the PWW MAUKA UNGULATE CONTROL PROGRAM will be issued permits at the hunter check station on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hunters will need to purchase 2018 goat and ram tags to legally hunt these species in these areas. Tags may be purchased from any Hawaii Island Division of Forestry and Wildlife office and at the PWW Hunter Check Station during the hunt. Exact change of $10/tag (resident hunters) and $25/tag (non-resident hunters) is required when purchasing tags at the hunter check station.

The harvest tags will be non-transferable and non-refundable and must be placed through the hind leg of the animal immediately after each kill, and remain tagged until the hunter checks out of the hunting area and arrives home or to their final destination.

Hunters are to check in at the Pu’u Wa’awa’a check station beginning at 5 a.m. the day of the hunt and must be checked-out 7:45p.m. There is NO CAMPING allowed in the hunting area on any night before or during the hunt.

For further information, contact DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife at 808-887-6063.

