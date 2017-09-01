MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi County Councilman Dru Kanuha today announced his candidacy for State Senate District 3, representing Kaʻū and Kona.

“Since the people of Kona gave me the opportunity and privilege to serve on the County Council in 2012, it’s been great to bring people together to get things done for our community. Now I look forward to working for all of the people of Kaʻū and Kona at the State Senate,” Kanuha said.

Kanuha was born and raised in Kona, and is a proud graduate of Kealakehe High School and the University of San Diego. Kanuha worked at the State Capitol and at Kamehameha Schools’ Land Assets Division before being elected to the County Council in 2012. He is currently in his third term representing the people of Council District 7.

Councilman Kanuha is especially proud of improvements in transportation and recreation he advanced during his three terms: building Laʻaloa Avenue as a mauka-makai connector to relieve traffic congestion on both Kuakini Highway above and Aliʻi Drive below, completing the Māmalahoa Bypass Extension from Keauhou to Nāpoʻopoʻo to alleviate congestion in South Kona, opening the new playground at Kailua Park to families, and welcoming the community to Aliʻi Kai Park – delivering on a promise made by the county over four decades ago.

While on the Council, Kanuha’s colleagues elected him Chair from 2014 to 2016, and he currently serves as chair of the Governmental Relations and Economic Development Committee. He was also chosen by his colleagues as president of the Hawaiʻi State Association of Counties, a body that advocates for the counties at the Legislature, and is on the board of directors of the National Association of Counties and its Western Interstate Region.

“I believe my experience working for my constituents at the state and federal levels will make me a more effective state senator, fighting for access to quality education and health care, building a stronger economy, and making more affordable housing available to local families,” Kanuha said.

“Having been blessed to grow up in West Hawaiʻi and raised with the values of compassion, respect, and aloha for the land, water, and people, it would be an honor to bring those values with me to the Hawaiʻi State Senate and work hard to address the needs of our people from Nāʻālehu to Ocean View, South Kona to Kealakekua, Kainaliu to Keauhou, Kailua to Kalaoa.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



