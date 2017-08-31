MEDIA RELEASE

This is an Emergency Water Restriction Notice for North Kona District customers for Thursday, August 31 at 3 p.m.

The North Kona Water Restriction remains in effect. ALL residents in North Kona must continue to restrict water use to health and safety needs (drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes). Civil Defense and the Department of Water Supply sincerely appreciates your efforts.

Repairs to the deepwells remain a top priority for the Department. The pump for Hualalai Deepwell is now on island and installation will begin immediately. In addition, water tankers and drinking water stations have been situated within the affected area for the public’s use.

Due to your efforts to restrict water use, water levels in the tanks have remained stable. Therefore, the following irrigation activities are now allowed under the current Emergency Water Restriction.

Limited hand watering of precious plants.

All other irrigation is prohibited.

For more detailed and up-to-date information, visit www.hawaiidws.org. To report any observed wasteful use of water, call 961-8790.

This email will be kept updated and you will be informed of any conditions that may affect your safety.

Thank you for listening, have a safe day, this is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

