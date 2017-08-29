Stewardship at the Summit leader Paul Field instructs volunteers on vegetation management. Photo courtesy NPS Park Ranger Noah Gomes. Photo courtesy NPS Hālau Ke ‘Olu Makani o Maunaloa. Photo courtesy NPS ‘Ōhelo freed from Himalayan ginger. Photo courtesy NPS HI Seas Facility on Mauna Loa. Courtesy of HI-SEAS HI Seas Mission V Crew Member Brian Ramos. Courtesy of HI-SEAS Keiki learn to ku‘i kalo. Photo courtesy NPS

Hawaii National Park, HI – Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park continues its tradition of sharing Hawaiian culture and After Dark in the Park (ADIP) programs with the public throughout 2017. In addition, the community is invited to lend a hand to save native rainforest through the park’s Stewardship at the Summit (SAS) volunteer program and enjoy a fee-free day on Sat. Sept. 30 (National Public Lands Day).

ADIP, SAS and Hawaiian cultural programs are free, but entrance fees apply. Programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association. Mark the calendar for these upcoming events:

September 2, 9, 15, 22 and 30.

Meet project leaders at Kīlauea Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m. on any of the above dates.

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteers are needed to help remove invasive, non-native plants that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. No advance registration is required for groups under six, and there is no cost to participate, but park entrance fees apply. Visit the park website for details.

Tuesday, September 12 at 7 p.m.

At Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Ke Kāpili Manu Kahiko: Traditional Hawaiian Bird Catching. How did ancestral Hawaiians interact with our native birds? Much has been forgotten about traditional Hawaiian relationships with the ‘āina. Park Ranger Noah Gomes has researched traditional Hawaiian bird catching from a variety of sources. He will share some of what he has learned through years of research in pursuit of his M.A. degree in Hawaiian language and literature from the University of Hawai‘i-Hilo. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Wednesday, September 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Lei. Create your own beautiful lei with skilled lei maker No‘eau Kalima. Traditional lei are crafted with a variety of natural materials, including leaves and flowers. The beautiful and versatile Hawaiian lei is used for adornments, blessings, rituals, gifts, and as an expression of love and celebration. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free.

Wednesday, September 20 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

Hālau Ke ‘Olu Makani O Maunaloa. Listen to the sweet sounds and watch the graceful dancing of Hālau Ke ‘olu Makani o Maunaloa. Led by Kumu Hula Meleana Manuel, they strive to perpetuate the native Hawaiian culture through mele (song) and hula. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing Nā Leo Manu “Heavenly Voices” presentations. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Tuesday, September 26 at 7 p.m.

At Kīlauea Visitor Center Auditorium

HI-SEAS Mission V: What It’s Like to Live on Mars. HI-SEAS (Hawai‘i Space Exploration Analog and Simulation) is a habitat for a crew of six on an isolated Mars-like site high on the slopes of Mauna Loa volcano. The NASA-funded project aims to help determine the individual and team requirements for long-duration space exploration missions, including interplanetary travel to Mars. Jon Mission V crew member Brian Ramos as he describes what it’s like living and working in the habitat for eight months. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Wednesday, September 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

At Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai

Ku‘i Kalo Make poi, the staple food of the Hawaiian diet. The root of the kalo plant is cooked and pounded (ku‘i) to create this classic Hawaiian dish. Park rangers will share their knowledge of kalo at this authentic cultural experience. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ‘Ike Hana No‘eau “Experience the Skillful Work” workshops. Free.

Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. to noon. Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center.

At Participating public lands nationwide. Visit

Fee-Free Day: National Public Lands Day (NPLD). NPLD is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Join us at Hawai‘i Volcanoes, and help ensure the future of the Hawaiian rainforest. Volunteers will help remove invasive, non-native plants that prevent native plants from growing. Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, raingear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. No advance registration is required. Park entrance is free, and NPLD volunteers will receive a pass to return and enjoy the park fee-free on another day of their choosing.

www.neefusa.org/ for details.

