Fire/rescue crews answered a 10:31 a.m. alarm Monday (Aug 28) to Kaawalii Gulch for a tractor-trailer tanker truck which broke through the guardrail and ending up 30-40 feet below the roadway halfway to the bottom of Kaawalii Gulch.

Crews found that a tree had stopped the tractor trailer tanker from falling all the way to the bottom of the gulch. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was able to get out of the truck on his own, was walking around at the crash scene and was taken via ambulance to Hilo Medical Center.

The tanker truck was carrying used cooking oil. Hawaii Bio-Diesel arrived on scene to remove 6,000 gallons of used cooking oil from the tanker. The roadway was closed in both directions during the operation to retrieve the tractor trailer tanker truck. Traffic was re-routed through Saddle Road.

