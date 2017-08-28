 

   

Police DUI stats for the week of August 21-27, 2017

During the week of August 21, 2017, through August 27, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Six of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 744 DUI arrests compared with 685 during the same period last year, an increase of 8.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District	Weekly Total	Year to Date
 
Hāmākua 	0       	8
North Hilo	0       	3
South Hilo	0       	163
Puna    	9       	173
Ka‘ū    	0       	7
Kona    	7       	349
South Kohala	1       	41
North Kohala	0       	0
Island Total	17      	744

There have been 860 major accidents so far this year compared with 934 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.9 percent.

To date, there were 23 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 25 fatalities, compared with 14 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 16 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase of 64.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 56.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island-wide


