Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 28-year-old Gaelynn Kahee in connection with the traffic fatality in Puna (August 24).

On (August 25), at 8:33 p.m., police charged Kahee with third-degree Negligent Homicide, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury and Driving Without a License.

Her bail was set a $6,000, and she was released from police custody after posting bail.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Officer Keith Nacis at (808) 961-2339 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

