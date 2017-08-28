MEDIA RELEASE

A 43-year-old Paʻauilo man died following a single vehicle crash Sunday morning (August 27), in Paʻauilo.

He has been identified as Glennon Pine.

Responding to a 2:47 a.m. call, police determined that a 1998 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Pine was traveling west on Hauola Road, near Pōhākea Road when he ran off the roadway.

Pine was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:07 a.m.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in this crash. Pine was not wearing a helmet.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This is the 25th traffic fatality this year compared with 16 at this time last year.

