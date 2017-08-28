By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 7 p.m. alarm Sunday (Aug 27) to Kapaau Road in North Kohala for a structure fire.

Upon arrival crews found a single family home engulfed in flames and collapsing. Several propane large propane tanks exploded during the fire with others venting fuel.

Crews had a difficult time fighting the blaze due to live power lines sparking on the ground blocking the main access to the fire scene and no fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building getting it under control by 10 p.m. and the fire was declared out at 11:30 p.m.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire which was contained to the older home sitting on agricultural land. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

